ERNEST A. SMITH Ernest A. Smith died peacefully at home in Kennewick on April 22, 2019. Ernie was born on January 8, 1927, the son of R. Wendell and Viola Jemison Smith, in Portland, OR. Ernie was older brother to Richard N. Smith; they both grew up in Vancouver, WA. Ernie graduated from Vancouver High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on January 26, 1945. He served aboard the USS Wharton and was present for the two atomic detonations at Bikini Atoll. He was honorably discharged in October 1946. Ernie then enrolled in the College of Engineering at the University of Washington and spent summers working as a fire lookout for the Forest Service. He met Vivian Jane at the University's annual Christmas concert in 1947. They married in 1949 and honeymooned at Breitenbush Guard Station. They spent most of their 68 years together on Mercer Island building a loving home, raising four children, and surrounded by wonderful neighbors. In 2012 they moved to Kennewick, WA. Ernie was employed by Boeing for over 35 years and contributed to projects such as: B-52, 707, 747, Minuteman, BOMARC, and Energy and Environment (wind turbines). He was active in the Lutheran Church, Boy Scouts (Troop 647) and supported many charitable organizations dedicated to helping people find and enjoy a better life. Ernie exemplified a life of reverence to God, duty to country, service to others, love for his family, and care of the environment. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents Wendell and Viola, two older brothers, Ralph Wendell Jr. and Albert Allen Smith, by his wife Vivian, and by a granddaughter. He is survived by his brother Richard N. (Linda) Smith, son James Wendell (Martha) Smith, daughter Susan Louise Smith, son Thomas Avery (Linda Gamrath) Smith, daughter Margaret Anne (Joel) Ley, as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services for Ernie will be held at 10 a.m. on May 25, 2019 at First Lutheran in Kennewick, interment will be in Missoula, MT. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the Ernest Avery & Vivian Jane Smith Endowed Scholarship at the College of Engineering - University of Washington.

