ESTHER (ESSIE) IRENE STOUT June 14, 1923 August 7, 2019 Born to Emma Pauline Milbradt & Eric Paul Schultz in Durban, North Dakota. Essie went to kindergarten in Bemidji, Minnesota. Shortly after, the family moved to North Battleford, Saskatchewan, Canada where Essie completed her education. 1942 Essie moved, lived and worked in the United States during the war years. In 1946 she met and married Ted R. Stout, a police officer from Richland, Washington. Essie worked for the Hanford site in the radiation labs for four (4) years. It was during this time that she became a very zealous bible student and dedicated her life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1950. Preaching & teaching of Gods Word became her lifelong career. 1982-Ted & Essie relocated to Milton Freewater, Oregon where Ted preceded Essie in death in 1995. Essie's father, mother and 3 siblings preceded her in death and is survived by 4 nieces; 2 in the US and 2 in Canada: Valerie Hamilton, Lynn Mara, Karla McDonald, Angela Kocay. A Memorial Service will be held: Saturday, August 24th, 2019 @2:00 pm-Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1113 Lamb St., Milton Freewater, Oregon. 97862

