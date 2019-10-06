Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ESTHER K. MCCLENDON. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

ESTHER K. MCCLENDON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On October 1, 2019, Esther Katherine McClendon joined our Lord Jesus Christ. She will be missed by her family as a woman who showed her love through care and service to God, her husband, daughters, grandchildren, great grand- children, friends, and people she met during the path of her long, active life. Esther was born on April 12, 1921, in Plankinton, South Dakota to Michael and Rosalia Kippes. She attended school in Turner County, South Dakota earning excellent grades and being recognized for perfect attendance and being a member of the County Chorus. In November, 1935, Esther moved with her parents to the State of Washington. Eventually Esther's father bought a home on five acres in what is now Columbia Park. In the early days she worked at J. C. Penney's and Campbell's Cannery. She used her musical talents and performed in a band along with her brother playing for local dances. On October 29, 1940, Esther married James E. McClendon (Earl) in Kennewick. With his many talents Earl built a home on Olympia Street in Kennewick. Earl and Esther lived there together until his death in 1993. They were married for fifty-three years and had four daughters: Helen Jean Scott (Richard), now of Issaquah, Rita Ann Stancik (Donald) of The Dalles, Eileen Rose Wolford (William) of Walla Walla, and Bernice Kay Furukawa (Ben) of Spokane. Some of Esther's happiest times were spent camping and traveling with Earl and the girls. Later this included motorhome trips "down South" for the winter with friends and relatives. Grandchildren still reminisce about going camping with Grampa and Gramma. Esther was talented, too. She was an excellent seamstress making prom dresses, pajamas, pleated skirts, and the desired dresses of the times for her four daughters. She was an outstanding cook tempting the girls upon their arrival from school with homemade cinnamon rolls and donuts. Her apple pie was always requested for holidays and any other occasion. Finally her example and guidance as a caring Mom in action was a lesson for her daughters. After Earl's death in 1993 and reaching the age of 80, Esther decided it was time to change to a new neighborhood and had her own house built exactly to her specifications in the Canyon Lakes area. She made all the decisions regarding the home including her flower and vegetable gardens. She provided tomatoes for herself, family, neighbors, and friends. Grandma Esther's tomatoes were the best! Esther also grew beautiful roses and other flowers. She was always a busy lady and loved it. She joined Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in 1935, was part of the Women of St. Joseph's Altar Society, and was a faithful volunteer for decades. She has been called "one of the Pillars of Saint Joseph's". She worked on the funeral committee, helped with church yard sales, was an organizer for the prayer chain, donated her hand-made embroidery items, pruned roses at the convent, and showed her love for God and the church. Esther volunteered at the Boys' and Girls' Club, was recognized for her volunteer service by the American Red Cross, as well as being recognized by the Knights of Columbus for helping mothers and newborns in need with layettes. The time came when Esther needed some assistance, but not without making it clear that she could do things for herself. She moved to assisted living in Kennewick and later moved to Aegis of Issaquah, near her daughter Helen, where she passed away at the age of 98. Even as Esther was nearing her end on this earth, it was apparent that people recognized what an outstanding woman Esther was as relatives, friends, and an amazing number of caregivers and employees came to wish her goodbye. Besides her four daughters, Esther is survived by her sister Dede Smith of Kennewick, 10 grand-children, 14 great grand-children, and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S Union Street in Kennewick. A Rosary in Esther's memory will be held Tuesday, October 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 520 South Garfield, Kennewick, with Father Richard Sedlacek presiding. Interment will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Esther's memory to Women of St. Joseph's, 520 South Garfield, Kennewick, WA 99336. Her service to God, family, friends, and community is an everlasting symbol of her love. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

