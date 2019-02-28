Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ESTHER MAY SPREACKER On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Esther May Spreacker, age 71, loving wife, & mother of five children & two step-children, went to rest in the arms of Jesus at the age of 71. She was born Esther May Miller on May 11th in the spring of 1947, in Whitefish, MT on her grand-parents' farm on Hwy 40. She was a Mother's Day gift to Hazel Miller, later-known-as Anderson. Esther's career included being a waitress, baker at a donut shop (which made her children very popular in their new neighborhood), cosmetology instructor, server at The Cable Bridge Casino (where she met her wonderful husband Mike), cosmetologist & owner of Esther's Special Effects, her salon in Pasco, WA. Esther definitely had a love for the outdoors. Camping, boating, swimming, & fishing always topped her list of summer activities to enjoy with her husband & family. She especially got a kick out of catching the biggest fish, which she did quite often. Esther was thrilled by a good win! Esther was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Anderson (aka Ness-Powell-Miller). She is survived & cherished by her husband Michael Spreacker. Esther always cooked for an army, because she practically gave birth to one, & you ate everything on your plate before you left the table! Good thing she was a good cook. She is survived by her five children, who have mostly survived due to massive amounts of iodine & rubbing alcohol, because our parents were the doctor: Perry Scott, Shanie Valenzuela, Sharmon Cochrane, Jeremy Scott, Kim Moon; two step-children: Katie Smith , & Zack Spreacker; 16 grandchildren; & 6 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life memorial will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11 o'clock a.m. at Buffalo Hills Funeral Home, 1890 US Hwy 93, Kalispell, MT 59901. Flowers may be sent to Esther Spreacker c/o Buffalo Hill Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial gifts be in the form of a donation to The Salvation Army , 110 Bountiful Drive, Kalispell, MT 59901. Friends are encouraged to visit our website at www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory caring for the family. Funeral Home Buffalo Hill Funeral Home

1890 Highway 93 North

Kalispell , MT 59901

