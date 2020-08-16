Ethan Tackett

ETHAN RAY TACKETT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Ethan Ray Tackett, age 19, loving son and brother, went to heaven way too soon after he passed away suddenly at home, in Kennewick WA from a pulmonary embolism caused by a tumor on his pancreas. Ethan was born on June 4th, 2001 in Kennewick, WA. He attended Canyon View Elementary and Horse Heaven Hills Middle School before graduating from Southridge High School in 2020. He worked at Yokes and Fred Meyer's both in Kennewick. Ethan was hard worker who liked being outdoors and working with his hands. He loved to skateboard and shoot hoops. Ethan had a passion for videogames and built his own computer from scratch. He was looking forward to getting his first motorcycle and going for rides with his friends. Ethan was a loyal friend who would always lend a helping hand. Ethan was quick witted with a great sense of humor, who enjoyed teasing his sister and mom. He loved going to work with his dad and having long talks with him about everything. Ethan is survived by his father, Brian Tackett, his mother, Melani Tackett, his sister, Brianne Tackett, all of Kennewick WA, his grandparents, Melvin and Colleen Kollman both of Yakima WA, his Uncle Matthew Kollman, Aunt Lindy Kollman, Cousins Anabelle and Maisy Kollman all of Yakima WA, Uncle Nathan Kollman and Aunt Renee Adams both of Yakima WA. A private service was held on Tuesday, Aug 11th at Mueller's Funeral Home in Kennewick, WA. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
.