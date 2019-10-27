ETHEL BOOTS BOOTHE 1922-2019 Former Pasco High School counselor 1950-1981, died peacefully Oct. 18th at her hilltop home in Nevada. She was born in Okanogan, Wa, the youngest of four children of James and Georgine Boothe. She was an avid golfer and former member of the Tri-Cities Country Club and Meadow Springs Country Club. She leaves behind four generations of nieces and nephews: Swensen, Stout, Bears, Buchheits, Robinson and her life long golfing partner Judy Hoetmer, Her friends and former students are encouraged to view her web page at DignityMemorial.com and leave comments. No formal services are planned.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 27, 2019