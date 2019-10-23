Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ETHEL W. FOSTER. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Graveside service 12:00 PM Riverview Heights Cemetery Memorial service 1:30 PM Kennewick First Presbyterian Church Kennewick , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ETHEL W. FOSTER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Ethel W. Foster of Kennewick, Washington passed away October 19, 2019 at Fieldstone Memory Care. Ethel was the second of five children born on a homestead south of Havre, Montana on December 6, 1919 to Emmitt and Vesta Reindl. Ethel attended a one room school until her family moved to Florence, Oregon where she completed her schooling and graduated from Siuslaw High School. She worked in her dad's business until she married the love of her life Melvin T. Foster in 1939. They had three sons Gerald, Ronald and Robert. Ethel was primarily a homemaker while the boys were young but later on worked in various occupations from retail to real estate. She was very active in her church, Kennewick First Presbyterian, and was very proud of her 9000+ hours of volunteer work at Kennewick General Hospital in the surgical department. Ethel loved playing Bridge, cooking for the family and other groups of people, passing time assembling jigsaw puzzles, canning and traveling around the world. Ethel is survived by her sister Kathryn Ross of Redding, California, her 3 sons, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Graveside service will be at Riverview Heights Cemetery on October 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 1:30 PM at the Kennewick First Presbyterian Church in Kennewick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kennewick First Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer's Foundation ( ). The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

