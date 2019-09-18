Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ETHEL WALTAR After ANNA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANNA ETHEL WALTAR After nearly three heroic years of fighting the ravages of endometrial cancer, Anna Waltar crossed the border from this world to the next. She was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on September 13, 2019 at the age of 80 surrounded by her family. We were all comforted by incredible Hospice care. Anna has left a legacy for the ages. She was born on August 29, 1939 and grew up on a small dairy farm in Western Washington near Chehalis, where she developed a love for the land at an early age. She graduated as valedictorian of her 1957 class at Adna High School, then obtained an AA degree from Centralia College. She provided secretarial and financial help to Weyerhaeuser Timber Company, Northwest Public Radio, West Side Church in Richland, and numerous other organizations. She married her childhood sweetheart, Alan Waltar, in 1961 and faithfully supported his graduate studies at MIT (Cambridge) and the University of California (Berkeley). After graduate school, they moved to Richland, WA--living there for 35 years where they raised their four children. They were active in West Side Church, making many lifelong friends. It was the joy of Anna's life to focus on raising their children. Several years after a one-year "sabbatical" at the University of Virginia (Charlottesville), Alan and Anna moved to Texas A&M (College Station, Texas) where Anna enjoyed hosting many students, faculty and university visitors at their home, as well as family members and friends. Anna loved traveling to new places, and she eagerly accompanied her husband to over 30 different countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africaalways bringing her trademark charm to new acquaintances she met. Her hobbies included tennis, gardening, genealogy, and writing. She combined the latter two interests by writing a Geiszler Family Roots booklet with her sister, Dorothy. Anna was especially delighted to meet cousins in Norway. But her favorite times were spent one-on-one with family and friends. Perhaps her greatest legacy is co-founding the Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center, a Christian camp and conference center located near Leavenworth, WA. Her warm and welcoming hospitality will always be remembered as the spirit and sparkle of this unique center for renewal. Some of this is reflected in the book "Flowing With the Faithful" she co-authored with her husband on the early history of the Center. She and Alan built their retirement home adjacent to the Center, where they continued to live while being active members of the Cashmere Presbyterian Church. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Grace Geiszler, and a brother, Norman Geiszler. Surviving are her husband, Alan Waltar, her siblings, Walter (Margaret) Geiszler and Dorothy (Gene) Giannobile, and her children Steve (Suzy) Waltar, Doug (Susan) Waltar, Karen (Tarn) Faulkner, and Bruce (Suzanne) Waltar, and nine grandchildren. She will be remembered by family and friends at the following special services: (1) Saturday, September 28, 3:00 pm gathering at the Sandrini Dome (adjacent to Adna High School near Chehalis); (2) Sunday, September 29, 3:00 pm gathering at Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center near Blewett Pass, and (3) Saturday, October 5, 2:00 pm Memorial Service at West Side Church, Richland, to be followed by a reception. Donations honoring her life and legacy may be directed to the Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center, 12355 Ingalls Creek Road, Peshastin, WA 98847.

