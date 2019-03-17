Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUGENE COLBY TURNER. View Sign

EUGENE COLBY TURNER Einan's at Sunset Eugene Colby Turner, 87, of Richland, WA passed away on February 19, 2019 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 3, 1932 in Southwest Harbor, ME. Raised in Maine, Gene became an avid out-doors-man; hunting and fishing the surrounding woods and lakes. He spent a large portion of his early years helping his father commercial fish the Atlantic Ocean. In 1949, at the age of 17, he entered the US Army earning the rank of Corporal before being Honorably Discharged in 1952. During that time, he transferred to Hanford as part of the Military Security Detail where he met Shirley his wife of 67 years. Gene was most proud of his association with the Hanford Guard's Union. During his 30 years of service with the union, he served as President and always took pride in being professional in negotiating contracts that kept the membership's best interest in mind. After moving adjacent to the ByPass Shelterbelt, he started to notice the deterioration of the trees. He began to "assist" the City in maintaining a large portion near his home which he did every day for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Scott and wife Michelle, son, Zane and wife Kathy; granddaughters, Melissa, Megan and Hailey; Grandsons, Jacob and Jarrod; five Great-Grandchildren; sister, Charlotte; and his brother, Bob. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo P. and Betsy Turner of Portland, Maine. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

