Service Information Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509)-684-6271

EUGENE "GENE" CLIFFORD DEBATTISTA JR. Eugene "Gene" Clifford DeBattista Jr., age 59, a resident of Colville, WA passed away on March 28, 2020 in Spokane, WA., due to complications from Multiple Myeloma. Gene was born on April 26, 1960 at Camp Hanford Army Hospital in Richland, WA the son of Eugene Clifford Sr. and Patricia Jean (Jones) DeBattista. His family moved for a time to Huntington Beach, CA where he attended grade school. Gene's family then moved back to Washington where he finished his education at Hanford High School with the Class of 1978. In December of 1978 he began a 36 year career with Battelle where he worked in security and retired on May 1, 2015. During those years he met and married Dena Jackson. They had three children, Deborah, Diana and Eugene III, which they raised in Richland, WA. On Dec. 31, 2007, Gene married Norma Duprey at their Richland, WA home. They later relocated to Colville where they could stretch their legs from the urban residential to the rural expanse. Gene was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma on Thanksgiving Day 2009. He began a long ten year battle, which included three autologous bone marrow transplants. He never let the cancer slow his desire for life or zest for the outdoors. Gene had enjoyed bird hunting and fishing with his father since he was a boy. He was a member of the Columbia Dive Rescue team from 1985 thru 1995. In 2010, following his first bone marrow transplant, he harvested his first deer and then his first bear in 2014. He and Norma also toured the western U.S. on his motorcycle and later in his Z4 BMW. They also camped often from the Tucannon River Campground (while residing in the Tri-Cities) to the Gillette Lake Campground (once in Colville) as well as countless others. Gene was very passionate about his beliefs and his love for life. He found accomplishment in helping those in need with his welcoming and hospitable nature. He offered of himself honestly and his thoughts without reservation. His spirit of help, kindness and compassion will be greatly missed. Gene is survived by his wife, Norma DeBattista of Colville, WA; 2 daughters, Deborah Tilley (Justin) of Kennewick, WA, Diana Tilley (Kyle) of Pasco, WA; son, Eugene DeBattista III of Columbus, OH; parents, Eugene Sr. and Patricia DeBattista, and Sister Ruth DeBattista of Richland, WA; Aunts Verna and Vicki of Richland WA.; and numerous cousins, 6 grandchildren, Katie, Evelyn, Sammy, Emily, Johnny and Caleb. A memorial service for Mr. Eugene "Gene" C. DeBattista Jr., will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to any charity or research center striving for a cure to Multiple Myeloma. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at

