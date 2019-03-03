Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUGENE ROOSEVELT "GENE" STOKES. View Sign

EUGENE "GENE" ROOSEVELT STOKES Einan's at Sunset Eugene "Gene" Roosevelt Stokes, 85, of Wenatchee, WA, formerly of the Tri Cities, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Born October 29, 1933 in Valier, Montana. He was the son of the late Helen Stillman and Amos Stokes. Gene was not only a loving husband; father, brother, grand-father and great grand-father, but a dedicated member of the US Air Force, retiring as a Senior Master Sargent after 20 years of service. He then began his second career as a Soil Conservationist with the Federal Soil Conservation Service, followed by years as a Quality Assurance Auditor with Westinghouse of Hanford, Tri-Cities until his retirement. Gene found much pleasure tinkering in his large shop welding, fabricating and working on cars, but his greatest pleasure by far, was his large family, especially his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gene is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Patricia L. Stokes. He is survived by his children: Gene "Skip" and Trish Stokes, Ron and Bridget Stokes, Joni Lee Barker and Mark Stokes. Grandchildren: Eldest granddaughter Sara Stokes preceded Gene in death, Colin "Dan" and Rachel Stokes, Jenny and Ken Relethford, Cody Stokes, Kevin Stokes, Tiffany and Nick Prazer, Kalie and Robert Bender, Courtney and Alex Enache, Krista Stokes, Katie and Johnny Snell. Great-grandchildren: Emelyn Stokes, Bodhi Relethford, Ryan, Conner and Braden Prazer, Macey, Matthew, Morgan and Maddox Bender. Time of sharing of memories will take place from 11:00 am to 12 pm March 10th, 2019 in the Einan's Chapel with full military services to follow, 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland, WA 99352. Interment took place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in memory of Gene to Dore Haven, 1310 2nd St SE, East Wenatchee, WA 98802. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

EUGENE "GENE" ROOSEVELT STOKES Einan's at Sunset Eugene "Gene" Roosevelt Stokes, 85, of Wenatchee, WA, formerly of the Tri Cities, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Born October 29, 1933 in Valier, Montana. He was the son of the late Helen Stillman and Amos Stokes. Gene was not only a loving husband; father, brother, grand-father and great grand-father, but a dedicated member of the US Air Force, retiring as a Senior Master Sargent after 20 years of service. He then began his second career as a Soil Conservationist with the Federal Soil Conservation Service, followed by years as a Quality Assurance Auditor with Westinghouse of Hanford, Tri-Cities until his retirement. Gene found much pleasure tinkering in his large shop welding, fabricating and working on cars, but his greatest pleasure by far, was his large family, especially his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gene is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Patricia L. Stokes. He is survived by his children: Gene "Skip" and Trish Stokes, Ron and Bridget Stokes, Joni Lee Barker and Mark Stokes. Grandchildren: Eldest granddaughter Sara Stokes preceded Gene in death, Colin "Dan" and Rachel Stokes, Jenny and Ken Relethford, Cody Stokes, Kevin Stokes, Tiffany and Nick Prazer, Kalie and Robert Bender, Courtney and Alex Enache, Krista Stokes, Katie and Johnny Snell. Great-grandchildren: Emelyn Stokes, Bodhi Relethford, Ryan, Conner and Braden Prazer, Macey, Matthew, Morgan and Maddox Bender. Time of sharing of memories will take place from 11:00 am to 12 pm March 10th, 2019 in the Einan's Chapel with full military services to follow, 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland, WA 99352. Interment took place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in memory of Gene to Dore Haven, 1310 2nd St SE, East Wenatchee, WA 98802. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close