Eugene "Gene" Stimson

January 21, 1947 - September 26, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - On Saturday, September 26th, 2020, Eugene "Gene" Walter Stimson, loving father of three children, lost his fight with cancer, passing away at the age of 73 at his house in Kennewick, Washington.

Gene was born on January 21, 1947 in Butte, Montana to Curtis and Laura Stimson. The family moved to Grandview, WA when Gene was in the 1st grade. His father owned the Toggery and his mother was an eight-grade math teacher.

During the summer of 1965, after graduating from Grandview High, Gene's eye and heart was caught by a knockout, Nancy Lovett. He left for the University of Montana in the fall, but couldn't get Nancy out of his mind, so he would hitchhike from Montana to Grandview just to see her on the weekends. His parents would put him on a train back to school, for him just to turn around the next weekend and head back to Washington to try to win the heart of this southern beauty. During his pursuit Gene racked up over $3,000 on long distant phone charges. His dedication paid off and on May 27, 1967, he married the love of his life, Nancy Marie Lovett. They raised three children together, Michael, Tanya, and Daniel.

Gene was preceded in death by his mother, Laura, his father, Curtis, his granddaughter, Isabella Amor Murphy Suarez, and his precious wife Nancy. He was so looking forward to joining his beautiful wife in heaven. Gene is survived by his two brothers, Michael and Bruce, and their families; his three children, his son Michael, wife April and their three children, Jayden Michael Murphy, Logan Ambrose, and Abigail Marie; his daughter Tanya, husband Adan Suarez and their five children, Elijah Adan, Malachi Bleu, Jessikah Devyn, Diego Seth Brody, and Mercedez Love; his son Daniel, wife Lani and their four children Leinaala Bosley-Lopez, Kilipaki Bosley, Kaydince Alamea, and Keegan Kainoa.

Gene's life of generosity and loyalty will be celebrated for generations to come and he will forever be known to his grandkids as "The King".





