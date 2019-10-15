EUNICE LORENE DOUGLAS June 12, 1924- October 9, 2019 Eunice was born in Oklahoma, she was the oldest of ten siblings. Eunice was survived by her sons, John McMurtrey and Dan McMurtrey, her daughter Deborah Wyrick, several grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Eun- ice was an avid bingo lover and player. She throughly enjoyed her collections of hairbows and scarves and costume jewelry. Throughout her life she loved going to flea markets and yard sales. She enjoyed sharing her life stories with all who would listen. Eunice loved listening to old country and the old time fiddlers. She spent the majority of her life caring for others. Eunice loved to be needed and to help others. Those who knew Eunice would describe her as fiesty, stubborn, hilarious, and super sweet. She was never afraid to speak her mind. Eunice will be dearly missed.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 15, 2019