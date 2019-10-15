Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUNICE LORENE DOUGLAS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EUNICE LORENE DOUGLAS June 12, 1924- October 9, 2019 Eunice was born in Oklahoma, she was the oldest of ten siblings. Eunice was survived by her sons, John McMurtrey and Dan McMurtrey, her daughter Deborah Wyrick, several grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Eun- ice was an avid bingo lover and player. She throughly enjoyed her collections of hairbows and scarves and costume jewelry. Throughout her life she loved going to flea markets and yard sales. She enjoyed sharing her life stories with all who would listen. Eunice loved listening to old country and the old time fiddlers. She spent the majority of her life caring for others. Eunice loved to be needed and to help others. Those who knew Eunice would describe her as fiesty, stubborn, hilarious, and super sweet. She was never afraid to speak her mind. Eunice will be dearly missed.

EUNICE LORENE DOUGLAS June 12, 1924- October 9, 2019 Eunice was born in Oklahoma, she was the oldest of ten siblings. Eunice was survived by her sons, John McMurtrey and Dan McMurtrey, her daughter Deborah Wyrick, several grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Eun- ice was an avid bingo lover and player. She throughly enjoyed her collections of hairbows and scarves and costume jewelry. Throughout her life she loved going to flea markets and yard sales. She enjoyed sharing her life stories with all who would listen. Eunice loved listening to old country and the old time fiddlers. She spent the majority of her life caring for others. Eunice loved to be needed and to help others. Those who knew Eunice would describe her as fiesty, stubborn, hilarious, and super sweet. She was never afraid to speak her mind. Eunice will be dearly missed. Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close