EUNICE LORENE DOUGLAS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUNICE LORENE DOUGLAS.
Obituary
Send Flowers

EUNICE LORENE DOUGLAS June 12, 1924- October 9, 2019 Eunice was born in Oklahoma, she was the oldest of ten siblings. Eunice was survived by her sons, John McMurtrey and Dan McMurtrey, her daughter Deborah Wyrick, several grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Eun- ice was an avid bingo lover and player. She throughly enjoyed her collections of hairbows and scarves and costume jewelry. Throughout her life she loved going to flea markets and yard sales. She enjoyed sharing her life stories with all who would listen. Eunice loved listening to old country and the old time fiddlers. She spent the majority of her life caring for others. Eunice loved to be needed and to help others. Those who knew Eunice would describe her as fiesty, stubborn, hilarious, and super sweet. She was never afraid to speak her mind. Eunice will be dearly missed.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.