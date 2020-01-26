EVA LEE DURHAM GLINES Eva Lee Durham Glines 89, passed away peacefully at home in Finley, on Jan 13,2020. Born in Blue Hill, Kansas, March 16, 1930, to Pearle Harold Durham and Elsie Helen McCalment Durham. She was proceeded in death by both her parents, step Dad Oran "Bernie" Burnham, husband Jack Lewis Glines, son Kenneth Lavern Glines, sisters Marjorie Wilcox and Leota Pankey, brother Leland Durham, 2 great great grandson's Mason (Jamie Glines) and Zeflen (Chelsey Glines), sister in law Hazel Glines and brothers in laws, Clifford and Raymond Glines, Les Moe, Shorty Watson and Duane Ashby. She is survived by her sons Gary Glines of Pasco and Jack (Mary) Glines of Finley, 9 Grandchildren, 19 Great grandchildren and 2 great great grandsons, sister Joanne German and many other family members. February 1st at 2p.m. there will be a potluck and memorial at the Finley Grange, 223005 E. Main St. Kennewick.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 26, 2020