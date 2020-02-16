Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evah Horne. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

EVAH HARVEY HORNE Einan's at Sunset Evah Harvey Horne, a 72 year resident of Richland, Washington, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday evening February 8, 2020 of natural causes, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Derlin W. Horne. Evah was also preceded in death by her parents, John F. Harvey, Lucile Henderson Harvey, and her siblings, (John) Lael Harvey, (William) Bill Harvey, Velda Harvey Gines, Richard Dee Harvey, and Lucile Harvey Torgersen. She is survived by her children; (Lawrence) Larry, John (Kathy), Shelly (Larry) Horne Mann, and Duane (Anne). She has 19 survivinggrandchildren and 60 (soon to be 61) great-grandchildren. Evah served faithfully in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Evah especially enjoyed and loved working with the youth where she served as a Young Women's President in her ward and stake. She later served as President of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP). Evah was sealed to Derlin for time and all eternity on March 31, 1948 in the Salt Lake City, Utah LDS Temple. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, February 20th from 3-5 pm at Einan's at Sunset Chapel in Richland, Washington. Service will be held Friday, February 21st at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1321 Jadwin Ave, Richland, Washington. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations please be made to the . Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 16, 2020

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.