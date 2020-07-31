1/1
EVE ANGELA ALLARD Eve Angela Allard (Burd), Age 64, of Mt. Vernon, WA, passed away June 24, 2020. Born February 1, 1956, in Pasco, WA to Adrian and Evelyn Burd. She is survived by her parents. Her children; Angela Allard of Chandler, AZ. Zack and Yolanda Allard of Concrete, WA. Siblings; Eric Burd, Erin Carr, Gary Galstad, Nancy Galstad, and Evette Price. Ex-husband; Bob Allard. Her 5 grandchildren and 1 great grand-son. She was proceeded in death by brothers Greg Galstad, and Blaine Galstad. Eve's passion was being a mother to her children, and to share the gospel of Jesus Christ through her living example. Outdoor funeral services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 4p.m. at Calvary Chapel, Tri Cities, 106 11. W. Clearwater, Kennewick, WA. 99336. Cremation services provided by the Washington Cremation Alliance. Donations can be made to the family through Paypal, c/o Zack and Yolanda Allard, yolandaallardauthor@yahoo.com

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 31, 2020.
