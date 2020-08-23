1/1
Eve Angela Burd Allard
EVE ANGELA BURD ALLARD Eve Angela Burd Allard age 64 of Mt.Vernon, WA. Passed away on June 24th, 2020. Born February 1st, 1965 in Pasco, WA to Adrian and Evelyn Burd. She is survived by her parents, her children; Angela Allard of Chandler, AZ, Zack and Yolanda Allard of Concrete, WA. Siblings; Eric (Jerry) Burd, Erin (Kevan) Karr, Evette Price, Gary (April) Galstad and Nancy (Roger) Galstad. Ex-husband; Bob Allard. Five grandchildren and one great grandson. She was proceeded in death by brothers Greg Galstad and Blaine Galstad. Eve's passion was being a mother to her children and to share the gospel of Jesus Christ through her living example. Special Thanks to Dan and Pam Wright. Special Thanks also to Calvary Chapel for their generosity in the use of their facility. Outdoor funeral services were held Saturday, August 1st, 2020

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
