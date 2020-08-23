EVELYN BOWMAN MCCOMAS (1929-2020) Evelyn passed peacefully at home in Finley Washington on August 18, 2020 at the age of 91. Evelyn was born in Lesage West Virginia to parents Robert Hamilton Bowman and Carries Ethel McCormick, the 2nd of 5 daughters. Although growing up in the 30's was difficult, it made them all great people with strong work ethics that were passed down through the ages. Evelyn married Raymond M McComas in Barboursville West Virginia in 1950. They made a life in Huntington West Virginia where daughter, Becki was born until moving to the Pacific Northwest in 1959. Ray worked at McNary dam while Evelyn counted bombs to be stored in the munitions depot's underground bunkers. Later they moved to Kennewick and then onto Pomeroy where son Rod was born. The family moved back to Kennewick and bought property in Finley where they stayed. Evelyn worked as head cook for Finley school district for 20 plus years until her retirement. Evelyn worked hard for everything she owned and was a friend to everyone she met. She will be dearly missed. She is proceeded in death by husband Ray, parents, Robert and Carries Bowman, sisters Reva Lawler and Thelma Duffy. Survived by sisters, Margaret Blankenship and Anna Hatfield, all of West Virginia. Daughter Becki Saunders (Clyde), son Rod McComas (Laurie), Granddaughters Sandi Berry (Rick), Karleigh McComas. Grandsons Tyler Saunders (Danielle), Garrett McComas, Great grandchildren Dylan and Ryder Saunders, Bailie and Tailor Berry, all of which were the light of her life. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 10:00 AM at Riverview Heights Cemetery, 1200 S. Olympia St, Kennewick. Please plan to wear a face covering and social distance.



