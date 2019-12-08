Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELYN MAE WOLVERT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EVELYN MAE WOLVERT March 24, 1931 November 27, 2019 Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel Our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and dad's beloved wife passed on November 27th surrounded by family. She was a Tri City resident for over 60 years. Mom was born in Brainerd, Minnesota on March 24, 1931. Mom married her one true love, Walter, on June 30, 1951. She was devoted to her family who knew they were loved to the fullest. She loved to do special things for her family, which provided her with a special kind of joy and one of those things was making birthday cakes for them each year. Another enjoyment was her favorite place to go camping with the family, which was Curlew Lake. Mom loved to be surrounded by people and once she met them, they were no longer strangers. She enjoyed life, a loving family, loved to laugh and loved her new Brookdale family. Mom could always be found by the T.V. cheering on her Seahawks, Mariners and Gonzaga basketball teams. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Luella Mogensen, her husband Walter Wolvert, her brother Anton Mogensen, Brother in law Roy Schellin and her grandson Kristoffer Ramsey. She is survived by her children Terry (John) Fish, Wayne Wolvert, Lynn (Tim) Collins, and Barbara (Ray) Price. Grandchildren: Lisa (Macario) Hernandez, Lori (Ray) Mathews, Leanne (Troy) Taylor, Shay Wolvert (Jarred Jasper), Waylon Wolvert, Pamela (Jonathan) Hill, Matthew (Rebecca) Collins, Tyler Price (Jordan Thompson), Hayley (Colby) Savell and Erin Reid. Great Grandchildren: Caleb, Dylan and Mariah Hernandez; Ian and Emma Mathews; Kendall, Clayton, Tripp, Kourtney and Daisy Taylor; Rowan Wolvert; Shyanne, Brooklyn and Troy Hill; Audrey, Andrew and Madeline Collins; Hannah Davis, Bekka Ramsey, Faythe Reid and Cas Thompson. Sister Lucile Schellin, Brother Maurice Mogensen; Sister-in-law Anona Mogensen, Brother in law Robert (Faye) Wolvert and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Columbia Memorial Gardens 224 South 24th Ave. Pasco, WA, on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at 11:00 am, graveside will follow. There will be luncheon at the Eagles in Pasco following the service. We would like to thank each person at Brookdale Torbett Memory Care and Tri Cities Chaplaincy for the wonderful care they gave her.

