EVELYN RUTH (SELL) RAY Einan's at Sunset Evelyn Ruth (Sell) Ray, 93, was born March 4, 1926 in Unionville, Missouri, the youngest daughter of Charles E. and Maude Alda McKee Sell. She passed away on September 29, 2019 in the Kadlec ER. She resided in the Tri- Cities for 55 years and spent the last four living with her son, Herb Ford and his wife. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, son Mike Ford and her husband Jack Ray. She is survived by her son Herb Ford (Christy), daughter-in-law Kim Ford, grand- children: Audra Hanson, Danae Hamaker, Michael Ford, Max Ford, Trever Ford and step-children Rick "Jack"; Ray, Elaine Isenberg and two great-grand- children. She was a retired Executive Secretary from the Hanford site. She loved her family and her friends - especially all the ladies she played cards with! Her laughter and sense of humor will be missed. There will be a memorial and graveside service on October 25th, 2 pm at Einan's in Richland, followed by an open house at her son's home: 2445 Davison Ave, Richland Wa immediately following the service. Please come celebrate her life with us! Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

