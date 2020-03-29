Guest Book View Sign Service Information Life Tributes Cremation Center 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite #126 Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-736-3565 Send Flowers Obituary

FADEL F. ERIAN Fadel Fouad Erian, PhD, passed away on March 25, 2020, at 7:44 am, after a brief illness due to a coronavirus infection. Dr. Erian, born in Cairo, Egypt, October 23, 1937, was on comfort support at Trios Health Center near his home in Kennewick, Washington. He had excellent doctors and nurses who gave him outstanding care and comfort during his last days. Dr. Erian is survived by his son, Neil; daughter, Alicia; son-in-law, Bill; granddaughter, Antoinette; grandsons, Luther and Beau; daughter-in-law, Barbara; younger brother Fikry; former wife, Lenore; and many nieces and nephews in Canada and Egypt. During Dr. Erian's final hours, his children, grandchildren and brother were able to FaceTime with him from Connecticut, Illinois and Cairo, Egypt, which raised his spirits tremendously. His face lit up when he saw his family. He had the strength to speak in Arabic with his brother Fikry the day before he passed. Dr. Erian retired over ten years ago as a fluid dynamicist from Battelle National Laboratory in Richland, Washington. At Battelle, he led a team of engineers to develop a method to safely transfer radioactive material from Battelle's deteriorating underground tanks into state-of-the-art storage vessels. As a young man, Dr. Erian earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in Cairo, Egypt. With great potential and ambition, he was anxious to leave Egypt and continue his studies in the United States. He was accepted at two engineering schools, Syracuse University and MIT. Syracuse accepted him for the fall semester and MIT for the spring. He decided not to wait, leaving Egypt in 1960 to enroll at Syracuse University where he earned a PhD in mechanical and aerospace engineering. After graduating from Syracuse, Dr. Erian accepted a position as professor of mechanical engineering at Clarkson College of Technology in Potsdam, New York. Due to Dr. Erian's outstanding reputation as a teacher, his classes were in high demand. Dr. Erian left Clarkson as a full professor to join the Shell Development Company in Houston, Texas. Dr. Erian took great pride in having become a full professor at Clarkson, and spoke of it often. As a staff research engineer at Shell, Dr. Erian solved the problem of how to safely retrieve oil and gas from deep water ocean wells. Developing this new technology required Dr. Erian to teach himself chemical engineering in order to re-work the complex differential equations that characterize oil and gas mixtures traveling in pipelines at high speed and explosive pressure. Dr. Erian's significant contributions to the field of fluid mechanics are still studied by graduate students in the United States and Europe. After a long and successful career at Shell, Dr. Erian moved to Washington State to work for Battelle. Retiring from Battelle did not end his career, as Dr. Erian still had great ideas to explore. He developed a plan to dredge the fine silt at the bottom of the Nile River, transporting it by pipeline to create arable land on the coast of the Red Sea. Seeking to use the technology that he developed at Shell, he proposed to the Egyptian government that this could increase Egypt's commercial development and economic prosperity. Throughout his life, Dr. Erian was deeply immersed in the knowledge of world affairs. He led Great Decisions groups in Houston, Texas, and various other places. In the past, Dr. Erian was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church in the United States and Europe, but later in his life he decided to join the Shalom United Church of Christ where he found a loving and welcoming community and forged many friendships. In accordance with his wishes, Dr. Erian's ashes will be sprinkled over the waters of the Nile River in Egypt. Perhaps one day, his ashes and spirit will become part of the new arable land that he envisioned in his final project to improve life in his beloved Egypt.

