FAUSTINO CASAS TREVINO Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Our dear Heavenly Father called upon one of his most faithful sons, Faustino Casas Treviño on January 22, 2020. The world was blessed to have had him for 83 wonderful years. Faustino, "Tino" to those who were lucky enough to know him, was born to Tiburcio and Petra Treviño in Alamo, Texas on December 12, 1936. Our father was a true gentleman in all facets of his life. He was a devoted and faithful partner to the love of his life, Elvira Vasquez Treviño. Tino was an excellent provider to his family as a mechanic and owner/operator of his own trucking company. He also served as a volunteer firefighter in his younger years. When he wasn't working, he was always with his family at church and/or at home. A genuine and loving soul, he was a son, brother, husband, father, grand-father, great grandfather, uncle and great uncle. Our father was an exemplary person with strong moral character and unwavering faith in the Lord. Tino was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and two sisters, his soul mate Elvira, his youngest son Roberto and beloved grandson Rueben. Our loving father, Faustino, is survived by his children: Duana (Artemio) Treviño, Faustino Treviño Jr, Carmelita (Francisco) Salinas, Tina Treviño, Rosa Torres and Hortencia (Cary) Cornwell and brother in law Eliseo Vasquez; 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. The only thing better than having him as a father was having him as a grandfather. Our father was a great man and will truly be missed by all that were privileged enough to know him. Viewing will be Monday January 27th 4pm-8pm at Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home, 1608 W Court Street in Pasco. Services will be held Tuesday, January 28th 11am-12pm at The Church of Latter Day Saints, 2004 N 24th Avenue in Pasco. Our father will be laid to rest next to our beloved mother at City View Cemetery, 1300 N Oregon Avenue in Pasco.

