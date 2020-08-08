FAWN LARAE HEWETT Fawn LaRae (Brooks) Hewett was born in Portland, Oregon on April 11, 1929 to Josephus Xanthic "Joe" and Emma Charlotte (Krueger) Brooks. Fawn grew up with her sister Norma Jean on their family farm in the Skyline area of Portland, where their large extended family was always close at hand and ready to share good times along with the chores. Fawn was proud of her Oregon pioneer ancestors, who arrived by covered wagon or sailing ship, as well as our Native American ancestor who met them when they arrived. Her life was significantly impacted by the jarring events of World War II, but she always felt that it reinforced her beliefs of home, country, duty and service. Oregon State College (now University) was a major contributor to her life, as she met her husband, Gerald Richard "Dick" Hewett, as well as receiving awards with the Delta Zeta sorority, Phi Chi Theta honor society for women in commerce, the Outstanding Woman of the School of Business 1950 and a member of Mortar Board. She married her sweetheart Dick and worked for the Hyster Corporation while he finished dental school. After Dick's time in the Army Dental Corps in San Francisco, she and Dick were stationed at Camp Hanford in Richland, Washington, where they made their home and family for over 60 years. They lovingly raised 3 children, Dave, Paul, and Sally, and enjoyed their family friends in the Tri-Cities with joy. Fawn loved to entertain, and did so with creativity, generous hospitality, and superb cooking. Fawn also devoted many hours of service to her husband's and children's activities, as well as to the Mid Columbia Symphony and Youth Symphony, YMCA and PEO. Her hobbies were always an inspired gift to others - quilting, sewing, cooking and gardening. She contributed to cookbooks, tested recipes, and created her own cookbook, "Fawn's Family Favorites." She made the best jam from their apricot tree, and grew roses to share with neighbors and friends. Quail came to eat the cracked corn on her patio. Her generous hospitality was always full of joy, but especially at Christmas time when everyone was invited to share the splendid decorations, food, and warmth of home. She and Dick loved to travel together to share their love and appreciation for others around the world. Another constant throughout her life was her love of dogs, which gave her joy to share with all. She and Dick were devoted to each other and they always counted family first. Fawn was most at home with having her entire family with her-sister Jean Nixon and her husband Bob Nixon, her children Dave and wife Mary Jo, Paul and wife Sandy, and Sally and husband Dan. Best of all was her love for her grandchildren, Jonathan and his wife Aubre, Julie, Alisa, Alex and his wife Allison, and Jason. A celebration of her life will be held in the future when we can all be together safely. For now, please share your prayers, remembrances, and love together with us on the online guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
