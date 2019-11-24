FELICIA L. JACKSON. Sunrise March 9, 1970 - Sunset November 13, 2019 Felica L Jacksons life entered fully in to the presence of our Lord and Savior, she was born March 9 1970 in Pasco WA at Lady of Lourdes hospital. On Wednesday November 13 2019 at Hollywood Presbyterian hospital She was called home to be with the lord. Viewing is scheduled for 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Greenlee Funeral home Friday November 29. November 30 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church in Pasco Washington A Celebration for Felica Jackson's life will be held at 11am on Saturday. Officiating Einans cemetery in Richland WA 915 By Pass Hwy.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 24, 2019