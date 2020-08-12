Felipe Guardado

1/
FELIPE ALMARAZ GUARDADO Felipe Almaraz Guardado, died August 5, 2020 at Lourdes Medical Center due to COVID-19. He was born June 6, 1948, in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico, the son of Rafaela Guardado Ortega and Jose Almaraz Mota. Felipe is survived by his 8 brothers and sisters; Luisa, Martin, Jesus, Isidoro, Paola, Rita, Benito and Angela and numerous nieces and nephews. He absolutely loved his time at the casino and playing dominoes with friends and family. He retired from Con-Agra Lamb Weston. He worked at both the Richland and Connell plants. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Elva. The funeral service will be August 13, 2020 at Columbia Memorial Chapel, 224 S. 24th Avenue, Pasco WA at 10:30 am. Masks will be required.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
