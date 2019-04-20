Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FERN BROOKS HEEREN. View Sign

FERN BROOKS HEEREN Fern Brooks Heeren passed away on March 24, 2019 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland, WA. She was 89 years old. Fern was born to Arbie and Irene (Groth) Brooks on April 16, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan and grew up there. She graduated from Highland Park High School, and from the University of Michigan in 1949. She was one of the first women to graduate from the School of Forestry, where she majored in Wildlife Management. She married Gunther C. Heeren on June 25, 1949 in Bend, OR. They lived on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, near Madras, OR., moved with their family to the Colville Indian Agency at Nespelem, WA.in 1956 and in 1964 moved back to the Warm springs Agency where her husband was Forest Manager. When he retired in 1978 they moved to the Smith Rocks area to build a house on 5 acres and "homestead" for 19 years. They raised horses, milk goats, sheep, and chickens and a large garden. In 1997, Fern and Gunther moved to Redmond and then to Bend, OR. She loved the outdoors and her family. Fern is preceded in death by her husband, Gunther and is survived by two daughters; Gretchen Makinson of Richland, WA. and Heidi Carpinella of Prineville, OR. and three sons; Paul of Caashmere, WA., Karl of Crooked River Ranch, OR. and Glenn of Soldotna, AK. and their families. Also, a sister, Betty Stirratt, of Yucca Valley, Ca. A A family gathering will be held at a later date.

