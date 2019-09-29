FERN LARENE TRANBARGER- WHITESCARVER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Fern Larene Tranbarger- Whitescarver, 93, passed away on September 12, 2019 in Richland, Wa. She was forever grateful for her many years of good health while living at her Kennewick home until June this past summer. In her last days she and her family were comforted by the care of Hospice and Bonaventure Senior Living. Fern was born January 18, 1926 to George and Ocy McNamee in Merriman Nebraska. She grew up in Bayard Nebraska with her 5 siblings. Living through the depression brought many hardships but she spoke of her family with great joy and thought of her parents as loving, caring, and happy people. She moved to the Los Angeles area of California in the mid 1940's where she met her future husband Keith Tranbarger. They were married and raised 5 children in Whittier, Ca. The family relocated to San Luis Obispo in 1966. Keith and Fern moved to Kennewick, WA in the mid 1970s. Several years after the passing of her husband Keith in 1987, Fern married Charlie Whitescarver on November 11th, 1995. They enjoyed many years of traveling and dancing. With Charlie's passing, October 25, 2006, she found joy in her children, grandchildren, gardening, dancing and volunteering at the First United Methodist Church, Kennewick. She is survived by her children; Karla (Kim) Palmer, Kevin Tranbarger, Rhett Tranbarger, Bruce Tranbarger, Todd (Michelle) Tranbarger. 6 grandchildren; Shane Freepons, Tracy Calmer, Jordyn Palmer, Conner Palmer, Carly Tranbarger, Matthew Tranbarger and 5 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Keith Tranbarger, Charlie Whitescarver and an infant child Rhonda Fay Tranbarger. Now she's dancing in Heaven. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 2 nd , 1:00 , at Kennewick First United Methodist Church, Kennewick, to be followed by a reception. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 29, 2019