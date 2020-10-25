Floyd Gustafson

August 26, 1924 - October 19, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - Floyd Roy Gustafson August 26, 1924 – October 19, 2020 Kennewick, Washington. Floyd died of cardiac arrest while sleeping on 10/19/20. Floyd Roy Gustafson was born on August 26, 1924 in Superior, Wisconsin, the eldest child of Rudolph L. Gustafson and Myrtle F. Gustafson, née Peterson. Just 16 years old when he graduated from Superior High School in Superior, WI, in 1941, Floyd was too young to enlist in the Army as he would have liked. Instead he attended Superior Vocational School as well as worked 40 hours pr. week washing dishes from 4 – midnight. In the spring of 1942, Floyd got a job at a photo finishing store which gave him the opportunity to learn how to develop film, make contact prints and enlargements and inspired his keen, life-long interest in photography.

During the summer of 1942, Floyd saw an announcement that the US Army Signal Corps was starting a program for training in radio repair, etc. in Ashland, WI. Floyd applied and was accepted and was there until assigned to the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. Radio theory, algebra, building radios and transmitters as well as learning Morse code were on the Signal Corps curriculum. His telegraphy skill turned out to be very useful to him many years later.

In the summer of 1943, Floyd wanted to enlist in the Army and went for a physical but wasn't able to pass due to being underweight. There was a need for telegraph operators on the Milwaukee Railroad, Floyd applied and got a job as a telegrapher, first at a depot near Minneapolis, MN and later in Bristol, SD. In the spring of 1944, the Draft Board sent him to get another physical and this time he passed, so Floyd reported for duty in the Army at Fort Snelling in July, 1944.

At age 19, in January 1945, following basic training at Fort Warren, WY and Indian Town Gap, PA, Floyd was sent to Miami Beach, FL to be shipped overseas. No one yet knew what their unit would be tasked with. In April, 1945 they shipped out, still "in the dark" about their final destination, by air from Miami Beach, FL to Bermuda, then on to the Azores. From there they flew to Casablanca and were finally told where their unit was going, which was the Chinese Nationalists' headquarters in China. The route was over North Africa and the middle East via Cairo, Egypt and Karachi, Pakistan, "over the hump" of the Himalayas finally landing in Kunming, China. Their mission was secret and their mail censored, they were not to indicate anything about their whereabouts or plans to family or friends in letters home.

After a short time, G-5, which was an advisory unit, was transferred to Chongqing (Chungking) and eventually to Shanghai, China. While in Chongqing, Floyd was promoted to Sergeant and was put in charge of moving the unit and the entire office from Chongqing (Chungking) to Shanghai and ensuring that everything was moved properly and that nothing got lost. The move took place in October, 1945 and Floyd then spent 9 months in Shanghai, through Christmas and New Year's 1945-46 until the following July, at which time he had accumulated enough seniority to be able to return to the US. He sailed for San Francisco/Oakland on the SS General Miegs, on July 5, 1946. While in China Floyd earned a Bronze Star.

The journey home took about 15 days. Floyd had had a Chinese tailor convert an army coat to an Eisenhauer jacket and he also brought with him from Shanghai a number of carefully chosen, beautiful pieces of Chinese porcelain such as vases, teapots and soup bowls, as well as pieces of jade, carved stone and Chinese silk, in addition to several model boats. On July 28, 1946, he arrived home in Superior, WI after receiving his formal discharge papers from the Army and traveling by train to see his family again.

Floyd was eager to continue his education and enrolled in college in Superior, WI but soon decided to travel west and use the GI bill to attend Washington State University (at that time Washington State College) in Pullman, WA, where he pursued degrees in Science, Mathematics and Education.

While a student he worked during the summer months as a telegrapher on the railroad in Ephrata, WA and it was there that he was introduced to Louise Nelsen during the summer of 1947. Louise also attended WSC, and the two continued to date while students and were married in Ephrata, WA on June 16, 1950. The newlyweds made their home in Kennewick, WA in the fall of 1950.

For 29 years, from 1951 until retirement in 1980, Floyd was employed by the Kennewick School District, where he taught Science, math and photography classes to Junior High and later Middle School students. In the 1950's, he also drove school bus in the mornings before his teaching job began. He taught for 10 years at the old Park Junior High on Dayton Street, before transferring to Highlands Junior High (later Highlands Middle School) when it opened and where he remained a highly respected and well-loved teacher for the remainder of his career.

During the summers of the 50's and 60's, Floyd worked as a telegrapher for the Norther Pacific railroad, working swing and graveyard shifts, making good use of the telegraphy skills that he had learned in the Signal Corps. Floyd and the Gustafson family vacationed annually during these years and until just recently at the Gustafson-Maurer family cabin at Lake Coeur d'Alene, ID. Many are the children, friends and grandchildren that Floyd patiently taught to waterski behind his boat at Lake Coeur d'Alene. He was also a member of the Tri-City ski club for many years, where snow skiing in winter and waterskiing during the summer months – at times also on the Columbia River – were favorite activities.

Floyd was an avid snow skier, who especially loved the slopes of Schweitzer Mountain Resort in Sandpoint, ID, but also skied at Mission Ridge, Bend, OR, White Pass, Banff, Bluewood and Whitefish Montana. After retirement, his annual Senior Citizen season pass took him back to Schweitzer year after year, enjoying his favorite sport for several months during the winter season until he was 93 years old. He shared a love of skiing with his son, Kurt, and son-in-law from Denmark, Sven Kolstrup, as well as with a number of his grandchildren.

Floyd is survived by his wife of 70 years, Louise Gustafson of Kennewick, WA, daughter Trilby L. Gustafson of Birkeroed, Denmark, son Kurt Charles Gustafson of Kennewick, WA, four grandchildren Nils Capion Kolstrup of Birkeroed, Denmark, Tawny Krintzman of Pacific Palisades, CA, Kurt C. Gustafson of Richland, WA, and Trilby Renée Gustafson of Lexington, KY, two great-grandchildren in Birkeroed, Denmark and two in Pacific Palisades, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents and by his younger sister, Lois Parker (née Gustafson) and younger brother, Darwin Gustafson.

Mueller's Funeral Home are handling arrangements. At the request of the deceased, there will be no service.





