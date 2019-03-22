Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLOYD MAHAFFEY. View Sign

FLOYD MAHAFFEY Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Floyd Mahaffey passed away after courageously battling cancer for many years. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Monday March 18th, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born March 28th, 1950 in Pasco, Washington to Lincoln Mahaf-fey Jr. and Genevieve Mahaffey. He married the love of his life, Lanai (Colwell) Mahaffey, on February 11th, 1972. He graduated from Pasco Senior High School in 1968. He began working in the family business as a young boy, eventually becoming an owner with his brothers. He completed his career working for the City of Richland for over 23 years. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lanai, his five children; Ryan, Kim, Jaime, Niki, Tooty, his 17 grandchildren, his father, Lincoln Jr., his siblings; Glen Sr., Kathy, Sid and numerous other relatives and friends. Floyd was proceeded in death by his grandparents; Walter & Evelyn Dorendorf, Lincoln Mahaffey Sr. & Mary Alice Mahaffey, his mother Genevieve, his identical twin brother Fred, his nephews; Glen Jr. and Dayne Hansen, and his great niece Brittany Sample. A viewing will be held on Sunday March 24th, 2019 from 5-8pm at Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home at 1608 West Court Street, Pasco, WA. Funeral services will take place on Monday March 25th, at 11am at the Pasco Stake Center for the at 2004 N. 24th Ave., Pasco, WA. Graveside service to follow at 1pm at Desert Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, at 1401 S. Union Street, Kennewick, WA.

1608 West Court Street

Pasco , WA 99301

