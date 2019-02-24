Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLOYDE D. BECHTEL. View Sign



FLOYDE D. BECHTEL Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory Floyde "Dale" Bechtel, 91, of Kennewick, WA, formerly of Elgin, OR, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at a care facility. A Graveside Service will be held at Elgin Cemetery on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2:00pm. A reception will be held at the Elgin Community Center at 3:00pm. Dale was born on June 19, 1927 in Elgin, Oregon to Ora and Sadie (Thompson) Bechtel. He resided in Elgin, OR; Connell, WA and Pasco, WA. During the summer after retirement he spent summers at Illwaco fishing and winters in Yuma, AZ. He graduated from Elgin High School. On December 31, 1947, he married Virginia Dunn. Dale was the manager of Connell Grain Growers until retirement. He enjoyed trap shooting, golfing, bowling, fishing and hunting. He shot his first elk at age 9. He enjoyed watching basketball and football. He was a member of the La Grande Gun Club, Connell Chamber of Commerce and the Washington Wheat Growers Association. He was awarded Man of the Year with the Connell Chamber. He received numerous trophies from trap shooting. Dale is survived by his wife, Virginia of Pasco, WA; children, Marlena Bechtel-Rysdam (Arie) of Elgin, OR, Dala Jo Bechtel of Elgin, OR and Rhonda Murray (Paul) of Connell, WA; sister, Joyce Halsey of Pasco, WA; brother, Joe Bechtel (Phyllis) of Elgin, OR; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 13 nieces and nephews and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ora and Sadie, and sister, Verneta McClure. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneral chapel.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

