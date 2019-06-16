FRAN ROSE Fran Rose, age 65 passed away on June 11, 2019 from a short battle with cancer. Fran was a Prosser resident for over 45 years. Fran was born on November 12, 1953 to her parents Constance and Albert Bell in Buffalo, New York. She has one younger sister and one older brother. Fran graduated from Richland High School in 1971. In 1972, she met and later married Lee Rose. In 1989, Fran and Lee set roots in Prosser. Fran had six children. Fran taught 4th grade at Heights Elementary in Prosser for 28 years. Fran is proceeded in death by her mom (Constance Frash), her father (Albert Bell), and her oldest son (Lee Rose III). She is survived by four sons (Joey, Randy, Mike, and Tony), one daughter (Kimberly Hancock), five grandsons (Colton, Mason, Brody, Maddox, and Trevor), one granddaughter (Abby), father of her children (Lee), sister (Claudia Bell), brother (Al Bell Jr.) along with many other friends and family members. An informal celebration of life for Fran will be held at the Walter Clore Center in Prosser on Saturday, June 22nd from 10-12.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 16, 2019