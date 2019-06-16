Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRAN ROSE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRAN ROSE Fran Rose, age 65 passed away on June 11, 2019 from a short battle with cancer. Fran was a Prosser resident for over 45 years. Fran was born on November 12, 1953 to her parents Constance and Albert Bell in Buffalo, New York. She has one younger sister and one older brother. Fran graduated from Richland High School in 1971. In 1972, she met and later married Lee Rose. In 1989, Fran and Lee set roots in Prosser. Fran had six children. Fran taught 4th grade at Heights Elementary in Prosser for 28 years. Fran is proceeded in death by her mom (Constance Frash), her father (Albert Bell), and her oldest son (Lee Rose III). She is survived by four sons (Joey, Randy, Mike, and Tony), one daughter (Kimberly Hancock), five grandsons (Colton, Mason, Brody, Maddox, and Trevor), one granddaughter (Abby), father of her children (Lee), sister (Claudia Bell), brother (Al Bell Jr.) along with many other friends and family members. An informal celebration of life for Fran will be held at the Walter Clore Center in Prosser on Saturday, June 22nd from 10-12.

FRAN ROSE Fran Rose, age 65 passed away on June 11, 2019 from a short battle with cancer. Fran was a Prosser resident for over 45 years. Fran was born on November 12, 1953 to her parents Constance and Albert Bell in Buffalo, New York. She has one younger sister and one older brother. Fran graduated from Richland High School in 1971. In 1972, she met and later married Lee Rose. In 1989, Fran and Lee set roots in Prosser. Fran had six children. Fran taught 4th grade at Heights Elementary in Prosser for 28 years. Fran is proceeded in death by her mom (Constance Frash), her father (Albert Bell), and her oldest son (Lee Rose III). She is survived by four sons (Joey, Randy, Mike, and Tony), one daughter (Kimberly Hancock), five grandsons (Colton, Mason, Brody, Maddox, and Trevor), one granddaughter (Abby), father of her children (Lee), sister (Claudia Bell), brother (Al Bell Jr.) along with many other friends and family members. An informal celebration of life for Fran will be held at the Walter Clore Center in Prosser on Saturday, June 22nd from 10-12. Published in Tri-City Herald on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close