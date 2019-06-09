Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES ANN KELLY. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary



FRANCES ANN KELLY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Frances Ann Kelly passed away on June 4, 2019 at her home in Kennewick surrounded by family. She was born June 8, 1947 in Mount Vernon, Washington to Gertrude and Wilburn W. Godwin. Ann grew up in the Skagit Valley, graduating from Mount Vernon High School and then went to Washington State University where she met the love of her life, Robert Kelly. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in business education. She taught business classes at Prosser and Pasco High Schools until her retirement in 2010. Ann and Bob married in June, 1970 and were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Michelle and Deanna. Wherever Ann's daughters were, you could find her helping and leading, whether it was Campfire girls, FBLA, youth group or chaperoning dances. Ann's impact was seen in the relationships that she built with her family and community. Upon arriving in Prosser, she and Bob made it a point to join the local square-dancing group in order to make friends, connect with those active in the church and community, and set down roots. She developed close friendships with a core group of women for the past 30 years affectionately known as OGs or Our Group. These women have met together sharing meals, friendship, and support. Similarly, the friendship and support seen through her bible study group of more than 25 years has led to many adventures, inside jokes, and all that goes into developing extended family. In retirement she found a new calling, serving at Grace Clinic where a new group of friends became like family in serving the community's uninsured. She was also active in Better Bones and Balance Ladies which created new friendships. Ann was a member of Kennewick First United Methodist Church. She was involved in the Piecemakers, a quilting group that made baby blankets and was also actively involved in the adult Sunday School class. She highly valued education and worked closely with her students while promoting education with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her personal commitment to this was demonstrated by the two summers spent attending Central Washington University to earn her Masters in Education. Early vacations consisted mainly of camping trips which over time have turned into larger family gatherings. Ann was key in coordinating and planning trips which brought the family together for time spent enjoying each other, nature, and stories around the campfire. Ann is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bob; daughters, Michelle Hare (Dave) and Deanna Dreier (Chad); grandchildren, Dallon Hare (Kelsey), Cory Hare, Christian Tenney (Sarah), Hailey and James Dreier; great grandchildren, Uriah, Rachel and Penelope Hare and Annika Tenney; sister, Elaine Williams; twin brother, Jim Godwin; brother Wilson Godwin; and many fabulous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church, 2 South Dayton in Kennewick. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Clinic or Chaplaincy Health Care. Published in Tri-City Herald on June 9, 2019

