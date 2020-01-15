Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES EDITH "FRAN" CHEVES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRANCES "FRAN" EDITH CHEVES Burns Mortuary Frances "Fran" Edith Cheves of Kennewick, WA was born December 14, 1928 to John and Estufania Correa on a sheep farm ranch in Echo, Oregon. She passed away in Kennewick on Friday January 10, 2020 at the age of 91. Fran grew up in Echo with baby animals, two sisters and one brother. She attended Echo schools where she graduated from high school. She then attended college in La Grande, Oregon. After college, she returned to Echo to work at the Umatilla Ordnance Depot. She married and raised her three children in the Tri-Cities. She later remarried in 1981 to Sam Cheves and enjoyed her administrative work for the Kennewick School District. The couple traveled together across the United States working and seeing the country. Some of the places they lived during that time were; New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Texas, California, Oregon and Massachusetts. Once she returned to the Tri-Cities, she worked as a secretary for St. Joseph's school. She has been a member of the Catholic church for 70 years. Fran loved flower gardening, working in the yard, her children and her church. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Clara Norton, Este Billings; brother, Jack Correa and son, Monte Robertson. Recitation of the Rosary will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday January 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church (520 S. Garfield Street Kennewick, WA). A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 on Wednesday January 22, 2020 also at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A meal will follow the Mass in the church office building. A Private family burial will be in Echo Cemetery in Echo, Oregon. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 15, 2020

