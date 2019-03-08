FRANCES GERTRUDE SLACK Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Frances Gertrude Slack, 84 of Kennewick, Washington passed away in Hospice. She was born in Spencerville, Oklahoma, daughter of Coburn Baily Adcock and Lola Collins. She worked for the Kenne-wick School District for 35 years. Sur-viving are daughter, Charlene Davis, son, Roger Slack, grandchildren, Chuck and Elisa, Lyndi (Slack) Cabales, Howard (Coby) Slack and wife, Mandy, great grandchildren, Jordan, Shali, Audrey, Shaylie, Kami, Kaden, Keaten, and Quinten. Sister, Opal Bumpaous; Brothers, Clifton Adcock and Carol Adcock. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Irving Slack, her father, Coburn Bailey Adcock, her mother, Lola Collins and brother, Herold Adcock. Viewing will be held at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, March 9, 2019 starting at 9 AM until 11 AM. Interment will follow in the Prosser Cemetery, Prosser, Washington at 12 noon. Friends will be received at the at the Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, Washington. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 8, 2019