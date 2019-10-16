Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES HOPE (WILSEY) ANDREWS. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

FRANCES HOPE (WILSEY) ANDREWS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Frances Hope (Wilsey) Andrews passed away on October 11, 2019, in Kennewick, WA. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. Her life was full of vigor that was demonstrated in everything she did, from her beautifully groomed garden to her amaz- ingly intri- cate needle- work. Fran- ces was born in Winchester, Idaho, on February 6, 1927, the eldest of 7 children, to Walter and Lula (Burkett) Wilsey. She grew up near Anatone and Asotin, WA, where she first met her future husband, Eugene Andrews, in the first grade. The childhood sweethearts were eventually married on March 28, 1948. Frances and Eugene lived and farmed in Anatone, WA, for 4 years, then moved to a farm in Flora, OR, where they raised their two sons for 19 years. Then in 1973 they purchased a farm near Basin City, WA, where they spent the rest of their years. After moving to Basin City, WA, with her family, Frances joined the Homemaker's Club where she made many lifelong friends. She was active in the Washington Extension Homemakers organization at both the local and county level. She helped to organize the Benton County's "Creative Affair" event that was sponsored by the Extension Homemakers. She did volunteer work at the local Red Cross blood drawings, Benton-Franklin County Fair, and Basin City Fourth of July Celebration. She was self-taught in many skills and quickly learned any craft that sparked her interest; her family will forever cherish her many beautiful creations. She greatly enjoyed genealogy, researching her family's history and stories.Frances and her sister, Ruth, worked together with the genealogy research and eventually started the annual Wilsey-Shuss reunion, which still is an annual family event. Frances suffered from Alzheimer's for 14 years. After her husband Eugene passed away in 2009, she had several dedicated in-home caregivers including Gayle Loman, Marge Kasper, and Frances' daughter-in-law Roberta Andrews. For 9 years, they provided Frances with loving and compassionate care while she was able to stay in her home. In 2017, Frances moved to Serenity Cove (assisted care living) in Kennewick, WA; their exceptional staff continued the family's commitment to provide Frances with unending support and care. The Andrews' family is forever grateful for all the caregivers both in her home and at Serenity Cove for their devotion to providing wonderful care. Frances is survived by her sons, Robert (Roberta) Andrews and David (Margaret) Andrews, of Basin City, WA and grand-children, Brian Andrews of Basin City, WA, and Amanda (Nathan) Doyle of Pasco, WA. As well, Frances is survived by her great-grandchildren, Kolton, Morgan, and Payten Andrews; Emma Summer," Hunter, Tayler, and Hayden Michel; and Kiley and Ian Doyle. Also, she is survived by her siblings, Ruth (Wilsey) Winn of Chicago, IL; Wayne (Pat) Wilsey of Asotin, WA; Fred (Evelyn) Wilsey of Flora, OR; and Irene (Wilsey) Bateman of Lewiston, ID, and many nieces and nephews. Frances is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Eugene Andrews; her brother, Bruce Wilsey; sister, Charlotte Wilsey; and brothers-in-law Alden Winn, Sr., Paul Bateman, and Duane Andrews. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, WA. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco, WA, reception following at Basin City Firehall in Basin City, WA. Graveside service will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston, WA, reception following at United Methodist Church in Asotin, WA. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

FRANCES HOPE (WILSEY) ANDREWS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Frances Hope (Wilsey) Andrews passed away on October 11, 2019, in Kennewick, WA. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. Her life was full of vigor that was demonstrated in everything she did, from her beautifully groomed garden to her amaz- ingly intri- cate needle- work. Fran- ces was born in Winchester, Idaho, on February 6, 1927, the eldest of 7 children, to Walter and Lula (Burkett) Wilsey. She grew up near Anatone and Asotin, WA, where she first met her future husband, Eugene Andrews, in the first grade. The childhood sweethearts were eventually married on March 28, 1948. Frances and Eugene lived and farmed in Anatone, WA, for 4 years, then moved to a farm in Flora, OR, where they raised their two sons for 19 years. Then in 1973 they purchased a farm near Basin City, WA, where they spent the rest of their years. After moving to Basin City, WA, with her family, Frances joined the Homemaker's Club where she made many lifelong friends. She was active in the Washington Extension Homemakers organization at both the local and county level. She helped to organize the Benton County's "Creative Affair" event that was sponsored by the Extension Homemakers. She did volunteer work at the local Red Cross blood drawings, Benton-Franklin County Fair, and Basin City Fourth of July Celebration. She was self-taught in many skills and quickly learned any craft that sparked her interest; her family will forever cherish her many beautiful creations. She greatly enjoyed genealogy, researching her family's history and stories.Frances and her sister, Ruth, worked together with the genealogy research and eventually started the annual Wilsey-Shuss reunion, which still is an annual family event. Frances suffered from Alzheimer's for 14 years. After her husband Eugene passed away in 2009, she had several dedicated in-home caregivers including Gayle Loman, Marge Kasper, and Frances' daughter-in-law Roberta Andrews. For 9 years, they provided Frances with loving and compassionate care while she was able to stay in her home. In 2017, Frances moved to Serenity Cove (assisted care living) in Kennewick, WA; their exceptional staff continued the family's commitment to provide Frances with unending support and care. The Andrews' family is forever grateful for all the caregivers both in her home and at Serenity Cove for their devotion to providing wonderful care. Frances is survived by her sons, Robert (Roberta) Andrews and David (Margaret) Andrews, of Basin City, WA and grand-children, Brian Andrews of Basin City, WA, and Amanda (Nathan) Doyle of Pasco, WA. As well, Frances is survived by her great-grandchildren, Kolton, Morgan, and Payten Andrews; Emma Summer," Hunter, Tayler, and Hayden Michel; and Kiley and Ian Doyle. Also, she is survived by her siblings, Ruth (Wilsey) Winn of Chicago, IL; Wayne (Pat) Wilsey of Asotin, WA; Fred (Evelyn) Wilsey of Flora, OR; and Irene (Wilsey) Bateman of Lewiston, ID, and many nieces and nephews. Frances is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Eugene Andrews; her brother, Bruce Wilsey; sister, Charlotte Wilsey; and brothers-in-law Alden Winn, Sr., Paul Bateman, and Duane Andrews. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, WA. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco, WA, reception following at Basin City Firehall in Basin City, WA. Graveside service will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston, WA, reception following at United Methodist Church in Asotin, WA. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close