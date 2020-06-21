FRANCES JOHNSTON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Frances L. Johnston, 90 Years Old, of Richland WA, passed away on June 17, 2020 at 11:00pm, cancer related issues. A private graveside service will be at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Pastor Stan Smith of Benton City Assembly of God will be officiating. Frances was born in Sulphur Springs Texas ? on March 26, 1930. Frances was married to Norman Johnston on March 12, 1949; they were married 35 years until the day Norman passed and never married again. Frances worked as a cook for Our Lady of Lourdes and Kadlec Hospital for over 20 years. She enjoyed designing wedding cakes, cooking, spending time with family, and watching her grandchildren. Frances is survived by her daughter Judy and husband Darrell Creamer, her son Jim and wife Gail Johnston, 6 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and other family and friends. Frances is preceded in death by husband, Norman Johnston; daughter, Denise Lowe; father; mother; 3 sisters; 5 brothers; and other extended family. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.