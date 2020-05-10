FRANCIS PERRY GRUVER 6/23/1933 4/12/2020 Perry was born in Peoria, IL to Arthur Leland and Hazel Batchelder Gruver. He was number 3 of 7 children. His father came to Richland in 1943 to find a job and sent for the family. He went to Lewis & Clark Elementary, Columbia Junior High and graduated from Columbia High School in 1952. He went to BYU for one year before being drafted into the Army where he was sent to Germany. He was able to visit Norway, France and Denmark while he was stationed overseas. After leaving the Army he came back to Richland in the Spring of 1956 and went to work at the Standard Oil Station on Lee Blvd until he got a job working for Boeing in Seattle. He married the love of his life, Mary Martha Warren on December 1, 1956, they were married for 63 years. Their oldest daughter, Denise Lynn was born in Seattle before they moved back to Richland where their youngest daughter, Lori Anne was born. Perry worked odd jobs before going to work for General Electric as a millwright on the Hanford Project for 19 years. He then changed professions joining Local 598 as a pipefitter until he retired in 1998. Perry and Mary spent the next 20 years traveling from Alaska to Florida and Mexico to Maryland. Perry loved to hunt when he was younger and fished his entire life. He took his daughters, grandsons and great grandsons fishing. He found fishing buddies wherever he went. The family spent summers on the Columbia River skiing, fishing and camping. For many years he used his boat as a patrol boat during the hydroplane races. They traveled the summers visiting family and camping at state parks throughout the Northwest and Canada. He was a huge Seahawks fan and proudly wore his Seahawks hat everywhere he went. When he was in town, he spent every Seahawks game at his daughter's house with the gang. He is survived by his wife Mary and their daughters, Denise Sitter and Lori Walli (Randy); three grandsons Joshua Sitter (Misha), Jason Reno, Andrew Walli; great grandsons Apollo, Carlin, Zane and Jaxson; great granddaughter Avari. He is also survived by his brothers Richard (Lois), Donald (Lydda), Kenneth (Beverly) and his sister Carol Hazel Burch along with lots of nieces and nephews that he loved. He was proceeded in death by his Mother and Father, 2 children born to soon, grandson Christopher Reno, sister Arlene Hollaway and a brother Stanley. There is no service planned at this time due to COVID-19.



