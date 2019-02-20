Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCISCO CALDERON SALINAS. View Sign

FRANCISCO CALDERON SALINAS Hillcrest Bruce Lee Francisco Calderon Salinas, 76, of Pasco, WA passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA. He was a resident of the Tri-Cities for the last 15 years. Francisco was born in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico on May 11, 1942 to Rosalio and Concepcion Salinas. He was married to Maria De Jesus Salinas in August 15, 1960 in Piedras Negras. He worked as a forklift and truck driver for Amalgamated Sugar Co. Francisco was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed camping and fishing. His passion was helping others. Family was everything to Francisco and he loved traveling to visit family. Francisco is survived by his son Francisco Jr. and his wife Carmelita, his daughters Jhohvanna and Vanessa, and his grandkids Tina, Jose, Omar, Patricia, David Jr., Ernie Lopez, and 7 great grandchildren. Francisco is preceded in death by his wife Maria R. Salinas and his parents Rosalio and Concepcion Salinas. A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hillcrest Bruce Lee in 2804 W. Lewis St. Pasco. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 22 at 11a.m. at the Pasco Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2004 N. 24th Ave followed by a Graveside Service at City View Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.HillcrestBruce

2804 W Lewis St

Pasco , WA 99301

