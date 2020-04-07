FRANCISCO CUELLAR Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Francisco R Cuellar age 37 passed away at home in Pasco, WA. Born January 15, 1983 in Pasco to Gregorio Cuellar, Sr and Tommie Riojas Cuellar. Francisco had a big heart and was a loving brother and great father to his four children and wife. He will truly be missed and loved forever by all his brothers, sister, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his twin brother Victor Cuellar. Survived by his wife Kasey Marie Cuellar. Sons and daughter, Isaiah Rene Cuellar Jaeden Cameron Cuellar, Vivian Marie Cuellar, and Francisco Hefty Cuellar, Jr. Survived also by his Brothers, Gregorio R Cuellar, Jr (WA), Tomas R Cuellar (ID), Cruz R Cuellar (WA), Andy R Cuellar (ID) Ruben R Cuellar (WA), Michael R Cuellar (WA) and Sister, Maria R Cuellar (WA).
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 7, 2020