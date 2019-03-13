Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCISCO ESTRACA SALINAS.. View Sign

FRANCISCO ESTRACA SALINAS Francisco Estraca Salinas, 70 years old, most recently of Puyallup and Kennewick, WA and born in Mathis, Texas passed away peacefully in the presence of the love of his life, Marina Salinas on the morning of March 10, 2019. Francisco is survived by his wife of fifty years, Marina and their four children, Francisco Salinas Junior of Boise, ID (Nichole Warner), Teresa Barney of Renton, WA (Todd Barney), Dan Salinas of Kennewick, WA (Anitra Salinas) and Andrea Salinas of Puyallup, WA. Francisco is also survived by loving Salinas siblings, Simon, Biterbo, John, Roberto, Maggie, Anna, Paula, Maricruz, Josie and Guadalupe. Siblings whom preceded him in death are Martina, Violanda, Jesucita, Antonia and Romolo. Francisco is also survived by seven Grandchildren, and one Great-Grandson. Francisco graduated from Granger High School in 1968 as a twelve-year senior (attending all years in Granger). Always proud to be a Spartan, he was a gifted student athlete lettering in Football, and as a member of the track team. While there, he also managed the Basketball team and stayed committed to a high level of academic excellence. After graduating, he married his high school sweetheart, Marina Hernandez (also of Granger) before joining the WSU Cougars football team and beginning his collegiate studies at Washington State University. He then transferred as an undergraduate to the University of Washington while building and caring for a young family with Marina. Both Francisco Junior and Teresa were born during this time, and Francisco decided to take a position that marked the beginning a long career with the Social Security Administration. His career took the family from Seattle to Central Washington, Colorado and eventually the state of Idaho. It was during this time that his career put the family back in the Yakima Valley, where both Dan and Andrea were born. Job transfers also took the family to Walla Walla, Renton, back to Yakima, and finally to retirement as the Manager of the Kennewick, WA location of Social Security Administration offices. After Francisco's retirement, he continued working, expressing his lifelong love of reading, education and equal access by working for both Columbia Basin College and Washington State University in a variety of grant funded roles aimed at increasing access for under-represented minority students. It was soon after his retirement that he determined he would complete his unfinished undergraduate education. Francisco earned his Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences from Washington State University Tri-Cities in 2005, proudly standing amongst his fellow Cougar grads. Other pursuits after retiring included painting and drawing, writing poetry and prose, journaling, traveling to see his children and grandchildren, visiting extended family, devoutly watching Jeopardy, and taking vacation time with the love of his life, Marina. Francisco's life serving the growth of love for all the wonderful friends and relatives he has known will be celebrated with a Rosary on Friday, March 15th at 4:00 pm, to precede funeral services on Saturday, March 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Granger, Washington. In lieu of flowers, his family would like to suggest that celebrants offer a donation to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Granger, Wa.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 13, 2019

