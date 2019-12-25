Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK JOSEPH JISA Jr.. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary



FRANK JOSEPH JISA JR. It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Joseph Jisa Jr. (aka "Speedy"), announce his passing after a brief but very aggressive illness, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the age of 75 years; surrounded by his family at Kadlec Hospital. Frank was born in Joliet, Illinois on February 11, 1944; and lived his first 33 years in Coal City and surrounding cities in Illinois. During his early years, Frank found his love for baseball; and went so far as to play for the Pittsburg Pirates farm team. It was in Illinois that he met his first wife, Janet, and had four children. Frank proudly served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Aschaffenburg, Germany. Frank started his post- secondary education at Saint Joseph's college in Rensselaer, Indiana. This is where his love for Notre Dame began. Later, he attended Central Washington University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1989. A life-long learner, Frank pursued many other professional certifications, such as Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, Certified in Financial Management, Certified Fraud Examiner, and Forensic Certified Public Accountant. Frank used these many accomplishments for a career in accounting. Through his work as an accountant, he was transferred to Luling, Louisiana, for a short period of time. This led Frank and his family to Richland, Washington in 1978. Frank met his second wife, Charlene, in Richland, Washington. Frank and Charlene moved to California in 2000. They bought their dream home and lived the California dreamin' life. After Charlene passed in 2011, Frank moved back to Richland, Washington to be with his children. Frank was living his dream, continuing to work from home which allowed him to use his sharp mind all the way to the very end of his life. He loved his work and the co-workers that worked closely with him. He was passionate about his faith, Excel spreadsheets, a healthy eating regimen, the Beach Boys, watching movies with his family, and reminiscing about the "glory days". Frank will be forever remembered by his children, Christine (Ed), Julie, Kenny, and Joe (Marta); grandchildren, Jennifer, Megan, Brennon, Kayla, Shayna (Jacob), Alyssa, Mackenzie, Parker, and Berkley; and nieces, Mary and Marsha. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Ella and Frank Sr.; his sister, Nancy; and his nephew, Michael. A Funeral Service in memory of Frank will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Richland. There will also be a viewing at 10:00 am noon on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Einan's Funeral Home in Richland. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close