FRANK R. PETKEVICIUS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Frank R. Petkevicius, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. Frank was born October 10, 1934 in Kaunas Lithuania to Paul and Viola Petkevicius. The family migrated to the US after WWII, settling in Pittsburgh PA, where Frank met Lee, his princess of 63 years. Their sons Roman and Jeff were born in Pittsburgh. The family moved to Kennewick WA in 1974, where he worked at the Hanford site in engineering and marketing until he retired. In addition to Lee, his sons, and their wives Linda and Caroline, Frank is survived by three grand-children, Arianna (Matt), Max and Paige and his great grandson Sam. Frank was preceded in death by his granddaughter Brooke. There will be a viewing at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral home in Kennewick from 3:00-6:00 PM on Friday, July 26th with a rosary to follow at 6:00 PM. A mass celebrating Frank's life will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Kennewick at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 27th. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 21, 2019