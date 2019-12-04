Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK RAYMOND VOLLERT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRANK RAYMOND VOLLERT Frank Raymond Vollert Age 79 of Kennewick Wa, Passed on the 21st day of November 2019.He was Preceded in death by Mother Florence Matilda Johnson (Vollert) Father Francis D.Vollert Sister Frances Louise Moser (Vollert) Nephews Damian and Demitrius Moser He is survived by Sister and Brother-in-law Jeanette and Mark Moulthrop Son and Daughter-in-law Craig and Lisa Vollert Son and Daughter-in-law Stan and Pam Vollert Grandchildren Alexis Vollert Jeremy Vollert Krystalyn Trammel and Great Grandchildren Madelyn and Emmalyn Trammel. Born in Spokane Wa 1940 Started working early in his life with 2 paper routes. Moving on to Service Station job, both of which gave him Great Pleasure, and a Sense of Pride. Graduated from Gonzaga University in 1963 Civil Engineering Degree. Continued Education at the University Of Minnesota Receiving Master Degree. Ray Primarily worked at The Hanford Nuclear Site. However he did land a Job in Pittsburgh for a few years, he also worked locally for several Contractors just doing what he Loved. Frank Raymond Vollert (Ray) was a Generous Loving Man He Loved to help Others. His Amature Radio Passion is a Great Example his Dedicated Participation in Emergency Preparedness Drills For Benton and Franklin Counties. His other Interests were Hunting, and Trap Shooting Competitively, Reloading Ammo, Spending time at Cocolalla Lake, Umpiring Youth Athletics, hunters education. Ray will be Deeply missed .. Memorial Services Friday, December 6th 2019 2:00pm Muellers Funeral Home 1401 S Union st Kenn Wa 99338

