FRANK RONALD BAKER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Frank Ronald Baker passed away in Kennewick on June 25, 2019 at the age of 81 from complications following a stroke. He was born in Spokane, Washington on August 20, 1937 to Frank and Gertrude Smith Baker. Frank graduated from Kenne- wick High School in 1956, spent 3 years in the Air Force in Japan and retired in 1999 after working for GTE for 35 years. Frank was preceded in death by son, Don. He's survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara; sons, Steve (Amber) and Mark (Beth); grandchildren, Brian, Connor and Malini and brother, Fred (Darlene). A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM July 5th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice House, 1480 Fowler Street, Richland. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 30, 2019