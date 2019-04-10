Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK SWANBERG III. View Sign

FRANK SWANBERG III Frank Swanberg III, passed away, surrounded by loved ones on March 15, 2019, in Vancouver, WA. he was 72 years old. Frank was the oldest of 4 children born to Mildred Hoff Swanberg and Frank Swanberg Jr., of Tacoma, WA. At birth, he was given the Norwegian ancestral name, Christian Frederick Frank Swanberg III. Family and friends called him Rick. Rick is survived by his three children, Lisa Swanberg Murphy, Christian Swanberg, (Shelby), Ashley, (Joey) Colter, his sisters, Lauren Swanberg, and Gretchen Elise Jadrnicek, Two granddaughters and 2 grandsons, a nephew and niece. Rick's dear companion, Jean Cox, her children Jess Herndon (Janasa) and their 2 sons and daughter are also missing "Grandpa Rick." Many friends and relatives will remember the good times shared with Rick and his joy for living. Family members who preceded him in death are his parents, Frank and Millie Swanberg; brother, Mark; brother-in law Kimo Jadrnicek; and Mary Hinrichs Swanberg. Rick was fun and generous, he had a quick wit and a brilliant mind. He was proud of his Norwegian ancestry and a veteran of the Viet Nam War. His many accomplishments included working as an Engineer and a Project Controls Manager. Friends and family are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life for Rick Swanberg on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the American Legion Smith Reynolds Post 14. 4607 NE St James Rd. Vancouver, WA 98663. (360) 696-2579. Donations in memoriam may be sent to:

