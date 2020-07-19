FRANK TRENT SR. Frank Trent Sr. passed away on July 6th at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA after a brief illness. He was 87. Frank was with family at his passing. Frank was predeceased by his wife (Lois Patricia "Pat" (McCrarey) Trent) of over 62 years in 2012. Born in Twila Kentucky on July 14 th , 1932 to Noah Trent and Esther (Brock) Trent, he moved to Richland in 1948 while serving in the US Army where he served as part of a gunnery platoon at the Hanford Project site during the Korean conflict. After his service, Frank stayed in Richland, the city he loved, and worked in various positions for various contractors on the Hanford Project. Frank also worked for Battelle Laboratories, and ultimately completed his career at the Joint Center for Graduate Studies, from which he retired in 1995. Frank was an avid fisherman and square dancer, spending many quality fishing trips with his sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In later years, Frank continued square dancing locally, enjoying many evenings in the square with friends. Frank was the loving father of Noah "Val" Trent and his wife Alice, Frank Trent and his wife Donna, Dave Trent and his wife CK, and much-loved pet, "Guy". He was also the proud grandfather of Brian, Jennifer, Rob, Ken, Allison, Jamin, Nick, Richie, Tabitha, Cara, Samantha and Rob, as well as the great-grandfather of 36. Dad would have turned 88 on July 14. Graveside service will be held at Richland's Sunset Gardens cemetery at a date and time to be announced to close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society in his memory are requested.



