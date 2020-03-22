Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Stratton Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRANKLIN MONTAGUE STRATTON JR. March 30, 1915 March 11, 2020 Monty Stratton, as he was known, passed away Wednesday March 11 th from pneumonia, just nineteen days short of his 105 th birthday. He was born in Richmond, Virginia being the only child of Franklin and Ethyl Stratton. He earned a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1939 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute. After college, he worked for the munitions plant Dupont Company in Virginia and Ohio. At the end of the war as production was slowing down, his background in engineering and instruments landed him a job in a highly secret government project in southwestern Washington state later known as the Hanford Nuclear Site. He worked in both the 300 and 700 Areas as an instrument maintenance engineer monitoring radiation. He was later assigned to 100F area for reactor start-up. It was at Hanford that he became acquainted with his wife, Laura Palumbo. They married in April 1945 and started a family shortly thereafter, Franklin III in January 1946 and Dorothy Lynn in June 1949. Monty had several hobbies, beginning in his late teens with a shortwave radio license, then taking flying lessons in his 30s in Prosser, WA. Unfortunately, he never got his pilot's license mainly due to cost and concerns from his wife. He loved things that flew, both close to earth and in outer space. With his shortwave radio, he listened to and tracked satellites, and at one point he recorded the sound of Sputnik on a vinyl record. In later years he built and flew radio-controlled model airplanes; his largest having a nine-foot wingspan. During the 60s and 70s Monty & Laura hosted many gatherings in their home, greeting all the newcomers to Richland; many were highly educated engineers and scientists from around the world with short term assignments at Hanford. He received a Washington State teaching certificate to conduct a class in conversational English for foreign born visitors to help them with their stay in the US. In retirement, they visited their friends in their native lands, traveling to Japan, Italy, Russia and Canada. Monty was very involved in his church and was possibly the oldest and longest congregant of Central United Protestant Church. With the support of family, friends and neighbors he was able to remain in his home of 64 years until the age of 101. He then moved into an apartment in a local assisted living facility where he met another group of special friends to help him with this new transition in his life. Monty is survived by his son Frank (Kadi O'Leary), daughter Dorothy Lynn Haight (Robert), his grand and great-grandchildren, and many beloved friends. A memorial will be planned this summer.

