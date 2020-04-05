Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Shoemaker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRED EDGAR SHOEMAKER 4-19-24 - 3-28-20 Fred Edgar Shoemaker, 95, of Kennewick, WA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 28, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1924 in Helena, MT. Fred enlisted in the Army in June 1942 and served with the 345 th Bombardment Group as an airplane mechanic for the B-25 Mitchell bombers during WWII. He was based in the South Pacific. After the war, Fred went on to University of Minnesota where he graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree. From the time Fred left the service until he was married, he was known by his nieces and nephews as the fun uncle and a favorite around the family. Fred married the love of his life Marilyn (Roeder) Shoemaker on February 4, 1961 in Seattle, WA and they spent 56 years together raising their three children in Bellevue, WA. Fred worked at Boeing for 30 years, most proudly on the AWACS project. After retiring, Fred and Marilyn moved to Ocean Shores, WA. During Fred's retirement he pursued technology, attending classes and working various projects on his Mac computer up until his death. Fred and Marilyn moved to the Tri-Cities in 2004 to be closer to family. Fred is survived by daughters Linda Farmer of Richland, WA; Cheryl (and Jerry) Stephens of Richland, WA; grandchildren Robert Shoemaker, Lindsey Hansen, Alece Farmer and BreAhnna Stephens along with six great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Shoemaker and their son, Daniel Shoemaker. Special thanks go out to the compassionate staff at Fieldstone Community, Chaplaincy Healthcare, as well as Fred's church family for their support, care and loving touch these past few months. A Celebration of Fred's life will be announced later to take place at, Meadow Springs Presbyterian Church in Richland, WA. Donations may be made in his honor to Chaplaincy Healthcare of Richland or to The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

