Fred Wattenburger

November 18, 1938 - September 28, 2020

West Richland, Washington - Frederic Earl Wattenburger was born November 18, 1938 in Pasco, WA and attended Pasco schools, graduating from Pasco High School in 1957. Fred married Noreen Rossiter on August 1, 1959 in St. Joseph's Church in Kennewick, WA. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

For years, the family lived in Pasco, mostly on Bonneville Street just a half block from "the store" as Columbia Grain and Feed is referred to in our family. In 1980 they moved to the house built up on Desert Plateau in Pasco and lived there for years before moving temporarily to Richland and then to West Richland.

Fred, along with his brother Duane, was an owner-operator of Columbia Grain and Feed in Pasco. He was a member of the Army Reserves. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Richland. He was also a parishioner at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Pasco and attended Central United Protestant Church in Richland.

Fred was a man of many talents. He built and restored many vehicles of different types over the years. His artistic abilities were comparable to any professional and he created many amazing works. He was a storyteller in many ways and shared his experiences and ideas in both written and verbal forms. His business sense helped to build and maintain Columbia Grain and Feed, the family business started by his father, and Fred's presence will always be felt there.

His legacy is that of a proud American who served his country in the Reserves; a community member who contributed greatly to the Tri-Cities; a hard-working business owner; a fan and supporter of the Seattle Seahawks, the Seattle Mariners, and the Seattle Supersonics; a man of strong Christian faith; and a loving and caring patriarch of an ever-growing family who love him.

Fred's loving wife of 61 years is Noreen Wattenburger of West Richland, WA. Fred and Noreen raised three children: Leslie Rivera (Fidel) of Pasco, WA; Kelly Evans of Kennewick, WA; Michael Wattenburger (Renita) of Burbank, WA. They have fifteen grandchildren: Carlos, Mark, Veronica, Luke, Cheyenne, Katrina; Matt, Kim; Brytnee, Amanda, Dean, Katie, Andrew, Scott, Ginna. They have many great-grandchildren: Kiara, Kylee, Natalya, Zachary, Arya; Emily, J.T., Deidre, Sean; Julie, Lucas Kai, Nancy, Jessica; Angel, Evan; Ethan, Connor, Harper; Autumn, Marshall; Ezra, Eloise; Miles.

Fred's brothers are Duane Wattenburger (Marjorie) of Palm Springs, CA; Gene Wattenburger (Carolyn) of West Richland, WA; Paul Wattenburger (Barb) of Hermiston, OR. Fred's brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law are Rick and Lois Rutherford of Kennewick, WA; Bernard "Buzz" and Nora Rossiter of Edmonds, WA. He also has many nieces, nephews, and other relatives, as well as many friends and former customers.

He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Dorene Wattenburger and his parents-in-law Bernard T. and Nora K. Rossiter, and many uncles and aunts and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at Einan's at Sunset Gardens on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon.





