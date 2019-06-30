Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDERICK JAMES THIEL Jr.. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

FREDERICK JAMES THIEL JR. Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Fred, 92, born on 8-25-1926, passed away in Kennewick, WA. on 6-22-2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Frederick James Thiel Sr. and Helen Fothergill Thiel of Boston, Mass. He spent his childhood in Boston and served in the U.S. Navy in WW II from 1942 1946 as a Signalman on the Atlantic & Pacific Oceans. He witnessed from his station on the deck of the SS Santa Catalina the ceremonial surrender of Japan on 9-2-1945 onboard the USS Missouri. After the war, he was stationed in Portland, Oregon, where he met the love of his life Rose Kiefel. They were married for 70 years and Rose preceded him in death. Fred worked for Burlington Northern Railroad in Wishram, WA. for 40 years, and is survived by his children: Peggy Thiel Woods of Weiser, Id., Jim Thiel and Doug Thiel of Pasco, WA., Chuck Thiel of Spokane, WA. and Joan Thiel Chudek of Vancouver, WA. He is survived by his children's spouses, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He enjoyed every type of fishing and loved chess, cribbage and pinochle. He and Rose were seasoned RV travelers, traveling the U.S. with their Holiday Rambler group for 20 years during their retirement. Since 1988, they resided in Kennewick, WA. and were members of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. The family wishes to express our gratitude to the Chaplaincy Hospice House & Health Care for the wonderful care and concern given to Fred in dealing with his health issues the last two years. We also thank Bonaventure Retirement Community, Richland, for their care and love for Fred. He made many new friends there. A Catholic Memorial Mass and reception will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Kennewick, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Graveside services will follow the memorial mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chaplaincy Hospice House, 2108 W. Entiat Ave., Kennewick, WA. 99336. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

FREDERICK JAMES THIEL JR. Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Fred, 92, born on 8-25-1926, passed away in Kennewick, WA. on 6-22-2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Frederick James Thiel Sr. and Helen Fothergill Thiel of Boston, Mass. He spent his childhood in Boston and served in the U.S. Navy in WW II from 1942 1946 as a Signalman on the Atlantic & Pacific Oceans. He witnessed from his station on the deck of the SS Santa Catalina the ceremonial surrender of Japan on 9-2-1945 onboard the USS Missouri. After the war, he was stationed in Portland, Oregon, where he met the love of his life Rose Kiefel. They were married for 70 years and Rose preceded him in death. Fred worked for Burlington Northern Railroad in Wishram, WA. for 40 years, and is survived by his children: Peggy Thiel Woods of Weiser, Id., Jim Thiel and Doug Thiel of Pasco, WA., Chuck Thiel of Spokane, WA. and Joan Thiel Chudek of Vancouver, WA. He is survived by his children's spouses, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He enjoyed every type of fishing and loved chess, cribbage and pinochle. He and Rose were seasoned RV travelers, traveling the U.S. with their Holiday Rambler group for 20 years during their retirement. Since 1988, they resided in Kennewick, WA. and were members of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. The family wishes to express our gratitude to the Chaplaincy Hospice House & Health Care for the wonderful care and concern given to Fred in dealing with his health issues the last two years. We also thank Bonaventure Retirement Community, Richland, for their care and love for Fred. He made many new friends there. A Catholic Memorial Mass and reception will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Kennewick, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Graveside services will follow the memorial mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chaplaincy Hospice House, 2108 W. Entiat Ave., Kennewick, WA. 99336. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close